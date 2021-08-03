

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail majors Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Tuesday announced the launch of Best Buy Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs.



The new generation of Insignia claims to have enhanced screen resolution, premium audio functionality, premium Dolby Vision as well as Alexa voice integration and voice controls.



The tie-up is expected to give customers more choices to bring the latest in smart TV technology into their homes. Fire TV is a line of digital media players and micro consoles that has been developed by Amazon. These small network appliances act as devices that deliver digital audio and video content streamed via the Internet to a connected high-definition television.



The collaboration with Best Buy, which has grown over the last three years, allows Amazon to deliver its content-first Fire TV experience and Alexa features to customers through a diverse line of high-quality smart TVs, the latest of which is the Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs.



The option for customers to order on Amazon.com and pick up in a Best Buy store is available for the full lineup of Toshiba and Insignia - Fire TVs at all Best Buy stores across U.S. With in-store pickup, customers can buy on Amazon.com and pick up at a local Best Buy store within the hour.



The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV uses quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images with rich subtle details. The TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR to contrast bright highlights with dark shadows to showcase subtle details, and DTS Virtual-X speaker technology to deliver three-dimensional sound. The displays have a narrow bezel for optimal video playback for living room entertainment. Insignia - Fire TVs allow customized entertainment with Alexa at the core.



Voice Remote with Alexa allows customers to get all of the benefits of Alexa, plus the ability to launch apps, switch inputs, and control smart home devices, with simple voice commands. The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV will be available at Best Buy stores and online, as well as Amazon.com later this summer.



The shares of Amazon are currently trading at $3336.73, up $5.25, or 0.16 percent from previous close.



The shares of Best Buy Inc are currently trading at $113.20, up $0.71 or 0.63 percent from previous close.



