

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said it plans to keep its headquarters in New York City when its current office lease expires in 2023. It also plans to add more than 1,800 jobs at New York City-area airports. It will advance its plans to expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).



JetBlue noted that the initiatives further strengthen its presence in New York, where it has already announced plans to substantially increase flying and bring more low fares and more jobs to JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark as part of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.



JetBlue plans to stay at its current home in the Brewster Building at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City, where the company has been based since 2012 and is home to its iconic rooftop sign.



JetBlue intends to negotiate and execute a lease over the next few months and then re-design its office space to be responsive to rapidly evolving workplace trends that have accelerated during the pandemic.



The airline said it continues to further plans to bring more air service to New Yorkers across the region's three airports. Governor Cuomo announced that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will approve plans to develop a terminal on the Terminals 6 and 7 sites.



According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the development of Terminal 6 is expected to result in over 4,000 direct jobs (both on-site and off-site) and direct payroll wages of $1.9 billion.



JetBlue will also expand its footprint at LaGuardia Airport beyond its current space at the historic Marine Air Terminal and partially move into the airport's recently opened and state-of-the-art Terminal B later this year with plans to move completely in 2022. At Newark, JetBlue will also move, relocating to the new Terminal A in 2022.



JetBlue plans to nearly triple its flights at LaGuardia and substantially increase flying at JFK and Newark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de