

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets finished mixed on Tuesday as upbeat earnings results warred with concerns about spiking COVID-19 cases in Asia and Chinese regulation uncertainties.



The markets hovered near record highs before pulling back as the session progressed. London's FTSE added 24.00 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 7,105.72, while Germany's DAX dipped 13.65 points or 0.09 percent to close at 15,555.08 and the CAC 40 in France gained 47.91 points or 0.72 percent to end at 6,723.81.



In London, Smiths Group plummeted 10.02 percent, while Roya Dutch Shell climbed 1.78 percent, St. James Place sank 1.73 percent, Coca-Cola gained 1.10 percent, Prudential improved 1.06 percent, Rightmove added 0.61 percent, Rolls-Royce dipped 0.33 percent and British American Tobacco was up 0.07 percent.



In Germany's DAX, Bayerische Motoren plummeted 5.16 percent, while Fresnius Medical soared 3.45 percent, Siemens climbed 1.16 percent, Deutsche Borse sank 1.06 percent, Deutsche Telekom climbed 1.00 percent, Daimler dropped 0.90 percent, Heidelberg Cement rose 0.48 percent, Deutsche Bank slid 0.44 percent, Volkswagen dipped 0.23 percent and Siemens eased 0.18 percent.



In France, Societe Generale surged 6.37 percent, while Airbus tumbled 1.71 percent, Carrefour jumped 1.71 percent, Schneider Electric climbed 1.34 percent, BNP Paribas collected 0.88 percent, Credit Agricole added 0.55 percent, Legrand gained 0.49 percent, Sanofi fell 0.35 percent and L'Oreal was up 0.29 percent.



In economic news, Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated in June on higher energy prices, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Producer prices increased 10.2 percent on a yearly basis in June, faster than the 9.6 percent growth posted in May but slightly slower than the economists' forecast of 10.3 percent.



Spain unemployment declined at a record pace in July as the labor market started to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the labor ministry said on Tuesday. Exceeding the record falls of the previous two months, unemployment decreased sharply by 197,841 in July. Unemployment was down 166,911 in June and 129,378 in May.



Latvia's industrial production increased in June, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday. Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in June. On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 7.6 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

