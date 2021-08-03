

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $156.50 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $161.92 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $232.75 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $852.82 million from $794.72 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $232.75 Mln. vs. $226.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $852.82 Mln vs. $794.72 Mln last year.



