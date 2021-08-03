

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $42.3 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $79.6 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $61.3 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $288.9 million from $302.4 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.3 Mln. vs. $139.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $288.9 Mln vs. $302.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de