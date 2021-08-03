

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.46 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $6.53 billion from $6.21 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.52 Bln. vs. $2.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.38 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.53 Bln vs. $6.21 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de