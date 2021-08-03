

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $346.25 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $246.12 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $829.32 million from $712.94 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $3.15 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q2): $829.32 Mln vs. $712.94 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 - $12.30



