

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $52.28 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $28.59 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.48 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $242.15 million from $181.59 million last year.



Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $56.48 Mln. vs. $35.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $242.15 Mln vs. $181.59 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $249 - $251 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.036 - $1.038 Bln



