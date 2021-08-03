

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $184.7 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $164.7 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $183.2 million or $2.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $2.54 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $183.2 Mln. vs. $153.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.99 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.



