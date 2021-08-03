

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $202.9 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $184.4 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $235.2 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.24 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $235.2 Mln. vs. $224.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 to $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13 to $1.22 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.54 to $6.94 Full year revenue guidance: $4.9 to $5.1 Bln



