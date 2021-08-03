

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):



-Earnings: $240 million in Q2 vs. -$441 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.47 in Q2 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $2.04 billion in Q2 vs. $2.00 billion in the same period last year.



