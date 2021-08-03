

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):



-Earnings: $33.57 million in Q2 vs. -$7.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.88 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.45 million or $1.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.42 per share -Revenue: $435.26 million in Q2 vs. $286.04 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUAKER CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de