

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $552 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $3.85 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $592 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q2): $3.85 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



