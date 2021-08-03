Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nur wenige Stunden! Aktienchance am Dienstag, 3. August 2021
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA2M ISIN: US92345Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: VA7A 
Tradegate
03.08.21
17:29 Uhr
157,75 Euro
-2,30
-1,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,35159,3522:31
158,35159,3022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERISK ANALYTICS INC157,75-1,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.