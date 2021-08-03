

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $154.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $179.0 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.0 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $747.5 million from $678.8 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $191.0 Mln. vs. $212.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $747.5 Mln vs. $678.8 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERISK ANALYTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de