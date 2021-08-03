

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):



-Earnings: -$0.10 billion in Q2 vs. -$8.35 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q2 vs. -$9.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 billion or $0.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.01 billion in Q2 vs. $2.98 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

