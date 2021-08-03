

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):



-Earnings: $256 million in Q2 vs. -$670 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.38 in Q2 vs. -$1.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.42 billion in Q2 vs. $0.39 billion in the same period last year.



