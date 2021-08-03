

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



-Earnings: $1.1 million in Q2 vs. -$0.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.6 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $205.1 million in Q2 vs. $170.4 M in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $195 - $205 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $810 - $850 Mln



