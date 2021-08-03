

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):



-Earnings: -$35.6 million in Q2 vs. -$61.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.0 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $338.2 million in Q2 vs. $331.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $354-$369 Mln



