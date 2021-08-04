

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR):



-Earnings: $398 million in Q2 vs. -$481 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.63 in Q2 vs. -$6.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $417 million or $5.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.14 per share -Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q2 vs. $760 million in the same period last year.



