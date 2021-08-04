

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) reported that its preliminary operating result of ongoing activities for the first half of 2021 nearly doubled to 191 million euros from 96 million euros last year. Earnings per share of ongoing activities in the first half of the year rose to 2.50 euros from 0.32 euros in the prior year.



Sales grew by around 9% to 2.58 billion euros from the prior year.



The company said it will present a full report on developments in the first half of the year on 5 August 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RHEINMETALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de