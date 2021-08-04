

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General (LGEN.L) on Wednesday announced first-half profit of 1.065 billion pounds or 16.96p per share, significantly higher than 290 million pounds or 4.63p per share in the same period a year ago, on lower expenses.



Adjusted profit before tax in the first half increased to 1.32 billion pounds from 285 million pounds last year.



Total income in the first half declined to 14.898 billion pounds from 17.419 billion pounds a year ago.



Total revenue from continuing operations was 14.877 billion pounds compared with 17.442 billion pounds last year.



Net premium earned during the first half was 2.693 billion pounds in the first half, lower than 4.204 billion pounds in the year-earlier period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.18p per share, to be paid on 20 September 2021, up 5% from the prior year dividend of 4.93p per share.



