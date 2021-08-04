

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit widened in May, as imports rose faster than exports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 872.186 million in May from EUR 460.581 million in the same month last year.



Exports grew 31.5 percent yearly in May and imports increased 34.1 percent.



On a working day adjusted exports and imports rose by 31.4 percent and 33.8 percent, respectively.



'After the massive decline with the outbreak of the Corona crisis in 2020, both imports and exports of goods in May 2021 were more than 30% higher than in the same month of the previous year,' Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

