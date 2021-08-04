

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced Wednesday that it has teamed with Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.PK) for joint research and further development of process and supply chains. With the joint research activities, the companies aim to minimize the CO2 footprint of steel production.



Salzgitter's unit Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with Anglo American to work together in investigating the optimization of iron ore supplies for direct reduction.



According to the companies, the primary aim of the joint research activities is to minimize the CO2 footprint of steel production. The MOU also covers an examination of the lowest possible CO2 process and Supply chains.



The new facilities and production sequences place special requirements on raw material properties, their treatment processes and logistics.



Ulrich Grethe, Chairman of the Management Board of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and member of the Group Management Board of Salzgitter AG said, 'With this project we continue to progress important milestones on the way to low CO2 steel production. In driving our SALCOS technology concept forward, we aim to decarbonize steel production as efficiently and quickly as possible. We are delighted to be partnering with Anglo American, our long-standing major supplier of high-grade ores, for joint reflection and potential projects.'



