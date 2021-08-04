

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consulting and project delivery specialist Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., (J) on Wednesday said it has been chosen by Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL), to lead two decommissioning projects at the Dounreay nuclear site in Scotland. The combined value of the contract is $15.9 million (11.2 million pounds).



Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL), is responsible for cleaning up the site, on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.



The contract to upgrade the ventilation systems for the Prototype Fast Reactor (PFR) is valued at $9.94 million (7 million pounds) whereas the contract to develop the decommissioning strategy for the Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (FRFRP) is worth $5.96 million (4.2 million pounds).



The scope of the PFR project includes removal of the existing vent plant and design, manufacturing, testing, installation and commissioning of a new discharge stack, new supply and extract fans, new HEPA filters, replacement of containment dampers, discharge contamination monitoring equipment and a new tritium monitoring system.



The shares of Jacobs closed trading on Tuesday at $129.46, down $4.44 or 3.32 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACOBS ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de