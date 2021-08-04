

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting narrower net loss and weak revenues in its first quarter, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday issued fiscal 2022 earnings and sales outlook, based on anticipated aircraft production rates.



The manufacturer of aerospace and defense systems said it expects full-year per share result between a loss of $0.15 and earnings of $0.05. Adjusted earnings per share is projected between $0.41 - $0.61.



For the year, net sales would be between $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $1.61 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects fiscal year 2022 cash used in operations of $110.0 million to $125.0 million and free cash use to be $135.0 million to $150.0 million.



Further, cash flow is expected to be positive over the remainder of fiscal 2022.



