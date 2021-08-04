

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC):



-Earnings: $292.12 million in Q3 vs. $289.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.40 in Q3 vs. $1.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $451.75 million or $2.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.03 per share -Revenue: $53.41 billion in Q3 vs. $45.37 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 to $9.30



