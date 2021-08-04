

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $31.61 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $49.65 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.12 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.8% to $254.31 million from $161.12 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $63.12 Mln. vs. $4.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $254.31 Mln vs. $161.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.39) - (-$0.33) Next quarter revenue guidance: $163.5 - $168.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $855.0 - $876.0 Mln



