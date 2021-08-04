

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) said that it raised its fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $9.15 - $9.30 from the previous range of $8.90 to $9.10, reflecting growth of 16 percent to 18 percent versus the previous fiscal year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.03 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects annual adjusted operating income to be approximately $2.6 billion, up from growth in the high-single digit percent range.



The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable September 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERISOURCEBERGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de