

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



-Earnings: $965 million in Q2 vs. $575 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.46 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $437 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $29.83 billion in Q2 vs. $12.3 billion in the same period last year.



