

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Health solutions company CVS Health Corp. (CVS), on Wednesday, recorded second-quarter profit above estimates and the company once again raised its full year outlook. Quarterly revenues rose 11.1% year-on-year driven by growth across all segments.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.42 compared to $2.64, prior year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to CVS Health was $2.78 billion or $2.10 per share compared to $2.98 billion or $2.26 per share, prior year.



Total revenues increased to $72.6 billion, from $65.3 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $70.11 billion, for the quarter.



The company raised its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range to $6.35 to $6.45 from $6.24 to $6.36. Adjusted EPS guidance range was increased to $7.70 to $7.80 from $7.56 to $7.68. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.66.



