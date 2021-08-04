

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $401 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $521 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $869 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $7.92 billion from $7.32 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $869 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $7.92 Bln vs. $7.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

