-Earnings: -$88 million in Q2 vs. -$439 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.62 in Q2 vs. -$8.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $28 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.62 per share -Revenue: $2.29 billion in Q2 vs. $2.16 billion in the same period last year.



