

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $274.1 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $189.1M, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $286.1 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $5.15 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $286.1 Mln. vs. $225.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.02 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $5.15 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.



