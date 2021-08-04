

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):



-Earnings: $144.88 million in Q2 vs. -$73.39 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.60 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $129.83 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $172.07 million in Q2 vs. $116.67 million in the same period last year.



