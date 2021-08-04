

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), a provider of environmental and industrial services, has agreed to acquire HydroChemPSC or HPC, from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion. HPC is a provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance and utilities services. It serves a broad range of end markets including refining, chemical and utilities.



HPC has more than 5,000 employees and operates a sizeable fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment. The fleet consists of more than 5,600 units. HPC anticipates revenues of approximately $744 million in 2021, with full-year adjusted EBITDA of approximately $115 million.



