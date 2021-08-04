

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Times Co. (NYT) Wednesday said it expects third-quarter total subscription revenues to increase approximately 13 percent to 15 percent from last year, with digital-only subscription revenue expected to increase around 25 percent to 30 percent.



Total advertising revenues in the third quarter are expected to increase around 30 percent to 35 percent from last year, with digital advertising revenue expected to increase around 40 percent to 45 percent.



Other revenues in the third quarter of 2021 are expected to grow around 5 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020.



The company now has more than 8 million paid subscriptions across digital and print products.



Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, said, 'We continue to expect that our total annual net subscription additions will be in the range of 2019, although that remains difficult to predict with precision. And we believe that while the news cycle will continue to have significant effects on our subscription growth, we are increasing our control over the levers of our subscription model.'



