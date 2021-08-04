

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $195.34 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $209.92 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.36 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



