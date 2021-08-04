

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $200.0 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $15.2 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $220.1 million or $4.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $4.50 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $220.1 Mln. vs. $36.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.20 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $4.50 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



