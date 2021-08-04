

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) said it has partnered with NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to evaluate the feasibility of formulating a dry powder formulation of ZYESAMI or aviptadil, a synthetic form of human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide - an endogenous substance produced by the body that helps protect cells against inflammatory conditions.



An intravenous formulation of ZYESAMI is currently in clinical trials, having been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure.



MannKind noted that it will begin exploring formulation potential at its research and manufacturing facility located in Danbury, Conn., which features a full range of development and manufacturing capabilities, including analytical, chemical, formulation, filling and packaging. It has sufficient filling capacity to produce more than 300 million cartridges of inhaled drug annually.



