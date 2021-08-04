

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus infections in the United States crossed the 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day, and the highest daily death toll in more than two months was reported in the country on Tuesday.



The worrisome COVID data coincided with President Joe Biden's stark reminder that the states with the lowest vaccination rates are seeing 10 to 20 times as many new cases per 100,000 people. 'It's moving like wildfire through the unvaccinated community. And it's heartbreaking, particularly because it's preventable,' he said while delivering remarks on his Administration's progress toward fighting the pandemic.



With 106557 additional cases reporting, the national total has increased to 35,238,173, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



From an average of 20000-plus cases reported on July 3, the seven day average has more than quadrupled to 92005 on Tuesday, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since February 13, and marks a 139 percent increase in two weeks.



617 additional casualties recorded on Tuesday took the national COVID death toll to 614,295. This is the worst daily death toll recorded since May 28.



And seven-day average of daily deaths has also increased to 414 per day.



Florida accounted for nearly half of the total cases reported nationally - 50,997. The state also led in most COVID-related deaths - 100 - on Tuesday.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 47,393, marking 79 percent increase in a fortnight.



As of August 3, more than 192.1 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



165.08 million people, or 49.7 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated.



A total of 29,756,586 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

