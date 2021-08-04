

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $18.17 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $27.92 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.55 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $512.45 million from $519.09 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $87.55 Mln. vs. $80.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $512.45 Mln vs. $519.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BGC PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de