

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):



-Earnings: -$1.35 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.64 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.29 in Q2 vs. $7.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $60.13 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.4 per share -Revenue: $50.91 million in Q2 vs. $175.61 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de