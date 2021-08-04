

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said it will raise the minimum enterprise hourly wage to $15 per hour effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company's competitive hourly rates starting this month. About 65 percent of employees earning hourly wages already make more than $15 per hour.



Moving to $15 an hour next year will mark a more than 60 percent increase in the CVS Health minimum enterprise hourly wage over a four-year period, the company said in a statement.



In addition to boosting wages, CVS Health is removing barriers to obtaining employment. Recently the company eliminated the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles, and this year will eliminate the GPA requirement for university recruitment.



