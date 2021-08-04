

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the European Commission (EC) for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant. The agreement covers the purchase of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine with the option for an additional 100 million doses through 2023.



Novavax is working to complete its rolling submission for NVX-CoV2373 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the third quarter of 2021, with delivery of initial doses expected to begin following approval.



Novavax' global supply chain spans more than 10 countries, including facilities across the European Union from which it plans to ultimately supply doses.



NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.



NVX-CoV2373 is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K. that demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant and 89.7% overall; and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall.



