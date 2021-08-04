

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) launched KLOXXADO nasal spray 8mg in the US. It was approved by the FDA in April for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose for adult and pediatric patients.



KLOXXADO is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present. It contains twice as much naloxone per spray as Narcan Nasal Spray 4mg in a ready-to-use nasal spray.



'We are committed to ensuring KLOXXADO is widely accessible to all who can benefit from it, including patients, friends, family members and the public health community,' said Brian Hoffmann, President, Hikma Generics.



