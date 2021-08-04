

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) will be investing a sum of $55 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly plant situated in Indiana, reports said on Wednesday. This investment is expected to boost the ongoing production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.



According to reports, the plant's Executive Director, Gary Duff, said that the investment would be used to bring in new tools and equipment at the 4.6 million-square-foot factory.



Duff said, 'This investment into state-of-the-art equipment will further enhance manufacturing as a competitive advantage for GM and provide the tools and technology for our workforce to continue to deliver high quality vehicles to our customers.'



This investment comes close on the heels of an earlier $1.3 billion investment in its Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario to start production of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra at the Canadian site. The Oshawa plant produces both light and heavy-duty trucks unlike the Fort Wayne plant, which specializes only in light-weight trucks.



With significant investments in Fort Wayne and Oshawa plants, General Motors plans to ramp up its full-size truck production in the next few years. The company said that pickups are its 'largest and most important market segment in Canada and across the continent,' and the profit-heavy vehicles will make the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles easier.



