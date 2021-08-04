Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Die neue GW Pharma?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663244 ISIN: US9831341071 Ticker-Symbol: WYR 
Tradegate
04.08.21
21:44 Uhr
76,46 Euro
-3,67
-4,58 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0777,3923:00
76,5377,2422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WYNN RESORTS
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED76,46-4,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.