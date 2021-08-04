

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



-Earnings: -$131.4 million in Q2 vs. -$637.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.15 in Q2 vs. -$5.97 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$128.7 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $990.1 million in Q2 vs. $85.7 million in the same period last year.



