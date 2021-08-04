

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $253 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $381 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $2.89 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $381 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FOX CORPORATION A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de