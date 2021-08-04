

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $622 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $680 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $4.92 billion from $4.29 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $680 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.16 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.90 - $5.10 Bln



