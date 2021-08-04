

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $196.25 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $158.49 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268.41 million or $3.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $667.38 million from $525.15 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $268.41 Mln. vs. $197.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.15 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q2): $667.38 Mln vs. $525.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.35 to $3.55. Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 and $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2,.40 - $2.790 Bln



